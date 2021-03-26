Watson's accusers' attorney did not deliver what he promised

Last weekend, Tony Buzbee, who represents the 16 women accusing Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct in a Houston lawsuit, said he would was submitting affidavits and other evidence to the Houston Police Department, as early as this past Monday, in hopes of bringing criminal charges on the former Clemson star.

For now, though, not much is happening. Via KTRK, the Houston Police Department said Thursday that it has not received any documentation or other evidence from Buzbee.

Over the weekend, lawyer Tony Buzbee said that a packet of evidence on Deshaun Watson would be submitted to authorities on Monday, March 22; the Houston Police Departments says nothing has been received yet. https://t.co/Okvphha7Wg — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 26, 2021

