Swinney's Friday Scrimmage Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty to say after Friday’s scrimmage.
Swinney updates injuries, talks about what disappointed him in the scrimmage and named some players that are standing out this spring.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty to say after Friday’s scrimmage.
Swinney updates injuries, talks about what disappointed him in the scrimmage and named some players that are standing out this spring.
Former Clemson defensive back signs a one-year deal. Former Clemson cornerback Mackensie Alexander has re-signed with the Minnesota Vikings after spending last season in Cincinnati. Alexander was taken (…)
There is no doubt that D.J. Uiagalelei has won his teammates over with everything he has done since stepping foot on campus as a true freshman last year ahead of spring practice. “Everybody has (…)
Clemson held its second scrimmage of the spring Friday at Death Valley and head coach Dabo Swinney was pleased with his running game but was not happy with the mentality of his defense or the many mistakes he (…)
Clemson extended its latest scholarship offer on Friday to a fast-rising international prospect now playing his first season of high school football stateside. The Clemson Insider breaks down the (…)
Do not count Dabo Swinney among those who are concerned about Clemson’s defense after back-to-back years the Tigers were exposed in big playoff games. In the 2020 National Championship Game, Clemson (…)
BRIGHTON, MASS. — Caden Grice went 4-for-6 with seven RBIs, as Clemson scored seven two-out runs in the seventh inning to rally for a 16-12 win over Boston College at Harrington Athletics Village on (…)
Duke came back from a one-run deficit to win the second game of a double header, 3-1, over No. 20 Clemson at McWhorter Stadium on Friday in Clemson. The 11th-ranked Blue Devils scored the go-ahead run on a (…)
Tight end Braden Galloway and Sage Ennis have both damaged their fingers and will miss next week’s Spring Game at Death Valley. “It is kind of a weird deal to have two tight ends with a finger (…)
A former member of “Wide Receiver U” has found a new home in the NFL. Former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins has agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. (…)
Even with Justyn Ross, Frank Ladson and Brannon Spector out, Dabo Swinney gave his receiving corps high marks for its overall performance during the Tigers’ second scrimmage of the spring on (…)