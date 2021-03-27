Tigers enter mix for intriguing DT from Germany

Clemson extended its latest scholarship offer on Friday to a fast-rising international prospect now playing his first season of high school football stateside.

Hero Kanu, 2022 DT, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. (Santa Margarita Catholic High School)

Height, weight: 6-5, 293

Prospect ratings/rankings: 3-star, No. 71 state, No. 62 DT (247Sports)

Clemson offered: Friday, March 26

Other Power Five offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Southern Cal, Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, Washington

More on Kanu: Kanu received the offer from Clemson on Friday during a conversation with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Don’t put much stock into Kanu’s current recruiting rankings above, as they don’t tell the whole story and certainly aren’t indicative of his potential. He could be upgraded to a five-star prospect by the end of the 2022 cycle.

A 16-year-old who stands at 6-foot-5 and close to 300 pounds, Kanu was born in Bavaria, Germany, and played soccer overseas, but relocated to Southern California – where he lives with a host family – to chase his dream of playing football in the U.S.

Kanu has seen his recruitment skyrocket this month since stepping on the football field for Santa Margarita Catholic. Although he has only played in three high school football games so far, Kanu has collected more than a dozen Power Five scholarship offers in the last two weeks.

To put it one way, Kanu is a beast, with freakish athleticism and size for his age. Below is a video of the junior squatting 455 pounds last December, as well as some highlights including one from his first high school game when he broke onto the scene with a big performance:

Just turned 16 years old@HeroKanu class of ‘22 DT 6’5 290lbs from Nigeria/Germany squatting 455!!! Playing last 2 years in California Kid will be one of the best!!! pic.twitter.com/CukaviFlSa — Brandon Collier (@BCollierPPI) December 21, 2020

@HeroKanu class of ‘22 DT 6’5 290 played his 1st Varsity game In California yesterday had 3-4 TFLs and 2QB hits with 4 QB pressures in 3 Qtrs going to be a monster!@CoachE_TAMU @CoachToddBates @CoachMikeElston @R2X_Rushmen1 @coachjfranklin @NealBrown_WVU @bartonsimmons pic.twitter.com/YFMONJc6I2 — Brandon Collier (@BCollierPPI) March 13, 2021

@HeroKanu 6’5 293lbs had 3 TFLs last Night this kid can be the first International 5 ⭐️ when he keep getting better! pic.twitter.com/aBRN9QAlqa — Brandon Collier (@BCollierPPI) March 21, 2021

@HeroKanu 6’5 290lbs chasing a Rb down from backside!!! This kid just turned 16 years old and he is going to be special! Coming from Germany with Nigerian roots playing at Santa Margarita high school in California pic.twitter.com/HQO0c3civA — Brandon Collier (@BCollierPPI) March 13, 2021

@HeroKanu #45 vs Bosco in California at nose 6’5 293lbs watch the great get off and how he pushes the center into the pulling guard, then shrugs the lineman off and make a tackle! This dude can be the most dominate DT in this class when he keeps working! pic.twitter.com/ezvWuZcTDx — Brandon Collier (@BCollierPPI) March 22, 2021

@HeroKanu 6’5 293 moving!!! I ask him last year what he was going to be and he said “1st Round, 1st Pick” Kid is motivated!!! pic.twitter.com/KTw4ac2PkD — Brandon Collier (@BCollierPPI) March 21, 2021

Nicknamed the “Bavarian Baby Suh,” a comparison to longtime NFL defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, Kanu should continue to see his stock soar moving forward and figures to have offers from virtually every top program in the country when it’s all said and done.

With Clemson increasingly establishing a recruiting footprint in California over the past few years, expect the Tigers to get a good look from Kanu as he goes through the recruiting process. He is definitely a prospect for Clemson fans to keep an eye on.

