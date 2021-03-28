Lawrence staying away from NFL Draft Day limelight

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not attend the NFL Draft’s opening night, which will be held in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sources have told The Clemson Insider that Lawrence is declining the chance to attend the draft in-person and will instead choose to watch the draft in Clemson with a few members of his family and close friends.

For those that no Lawrence this should come as know surprise. The NFL’s top draft prospect never really wanted to attend the draft in person and has said he has always wanted to watch the draft in Clemson.

TCI has also learned that NFL Network and ESPN will be broadcasting live from Lawrence’s watch party in Clemson on draft night. The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29-May. 1.

