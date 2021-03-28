Which players have the coaches buzzing this spring?

Football

March 28, 2021 10:08 am

Clemson enters the final week of spring practice on Monday.  A number of players have received praise for the coaches this spring.

Robert and Will hit the TCI studio to discuss some of the players that have the coaches buzzing this spring.

