Clemson player earns ACC Player of the Week honors

Clemson freshman Caden Grice was named ACC Player of the Week, announced Monday by the league office.

He joined Georgia Tech’s Andy Archer, who was named ACC Pitcher of the Week, in receiving conference accolades. ACC baseball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Grice, a native of Greer, S.C., led the Tigers to a 4-0 record last week, all wins away from home and a three-game sweep at Boston College. He was 9-for-18 (.500) with three doubles, one triple, one homer, 13 RBIs, five runs, a .944 slugging percentage and .571 on-base percentage in four games.

He hit a three-run homer against Georgia Southern on Tuesday, then was 8-for-14 (.571) with three doubles, a triple, 10 RBIs and four runs in the Boston College series. In the first game, he went 4-for-6 with seven RBIs. In the second game, he totaled three RBIs. In the third game, he went 3-for-5.

On the season, he is hitting .343 with six homers, one triple, four doubles, 25 RBIs, 18 runs, a .701 slugging percentage and .451 on-base percentage in 20 games.

