Could Clemson lose its AD?

The Pac-12 Conference is looking for a new commissioner and a familiar Clemson name has come up as one of the top candidates.

CBS Sports.com’s Dennis Dodd is reporting Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich’s name has come up as one of the top candidates for the job.

These names have been mentioned but we're quickly getting close to the end of P12 commish search:

–Gene Smith, tOSU AD

–Dan Radakovich, Clem AD

–Oliver Luck, former NCAA sr administrator, West Va AD, XFL commish.

P12 projected to have replacement for Larry Scott by late April — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) March 28, 2021

Dodd says the search for the Pac-12’s new commissioner is quickly coming to a close and with Radakovich’s name being mentioned near the top, the possibility of the long-time Clemson athletic director leaving Clemson is a possibility.

Radakovich has been at Clemson since December of 2012. He has played a major role in the Tigers’ rise as an elite program in college football.

His tenure has been highlighted by the success of the football program, which has claimed the 2016 and 2018 National Championships. The Tigers have won five consecutive ACC titles, and made five straight College Football Playoffs.

Overall, Radakovich has led Clemson athletics to a period of sustained success a growth, considered among the greatest stretches in school history. Besides football, the men’s and women’s soccer programs have become national powers, while winning ACC Championships.

Both the men’s and women’s basketball programs have played in the NCAA Tournament in recent years, including the men’s run to the Big Dance this past season.

He started the softball program at Clemson, which is near the top of the ACC standings in just its second year.

Since 2013, the athletic department has received approvals for more than $200 million in facility improvements and increased spending on direct student-athlete development programs, including nutrition, mental health and professional development, by $2.4 million. His department has increased overall revenue from $69 million in fiscal year 2014 to a budgeted $131 million in fiscal year 2020.

As a result of the litany of accomplishments, he was named 2017 SportsBusiness Journal Athletic Director-of-the-Year after being a finalist in 2015. He also serves as Chair of the Board of LEAD1, which represents athletic directors at the D-I level.

