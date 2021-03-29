Highlights from Spiller's first media appearance as a coach

C.J. Spiller is used to doing interviews. He did a ton of them when he was an All-American running back for Clemson from 2006-’09.

Last week, Spiller did his first interview with the media as the Tigers’ new running backs coach. The Clemson Insider crew breaks down Spiller’s 35-minute interview session with the media and explains why Clemson fans should be excited to see Spiller representing the Tigers as a coach and much more.

