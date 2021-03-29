Is Watson trying to settle out of court?

New allegations against Deshaun Watson continue to come in and the latest ones accuse the former Clemson quarterback of deleting messages and contacting accusers in an attempt to settle cases.

ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, who covers the Houston Texans, dives into the allegations against Watson.

The three lawsuits, which were available Monday morning on the Harris County (Texas) District Clerk’s website, bring the total number of lawsuits filed against Watson to 19.