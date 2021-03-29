Sources: Not so fast on Radakovich to the Pac-12

The Clemson Insider has learned Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich has not been contacted, nor is he a candidate in being the new commissioner of the Pac-12 Conference.

On Sunday night, Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports named Radakovich as one of the top candidates emerging to replace Larry Scott as the Pac-12’s Commissioner. He mentioned Radakovich, along with Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and West Virginia athletic director Oliver Luck, as one of three serious candidates.

However, TCI was told by our sources at Clemson that Radakovich is not a candidate, nor does he plan on being one. We can also tell you Radakovich did not apply for the job.

“His name is one of those that is always going to come up because of his resume,” one source said.

A source also told TCI that Radakovich loves being at Clemson and he does not want people to think he is trying to get out of Clemson because that is not the case at all.

“Dan is very happy at Clemson and is not a candidate in this one, nor has he been contacted in any kind of serious manner,” the source said.

Radakovich has been at Clemson since December of 2012. He has played a major role in the Tigers’ rise as an elite program in college football.

His tenure has been highlighted by the success of the football program, which has claimed the 2016 and 2018 National Championships. The Tigers have won five consecutive ACC titles, and made five straight College Football Playoffs.

Overall, Radakovich has led Clemson athletics to a period of sustained success a growth, considered among the greatest stretches in school history. Besides football, the men’s and women’s soccer programs have become national powers, while winning ACC Championships.

Both the men’s and women’s basketball programs have played in the NCAA Tournament in recent years, including the men’s run to the Big Dance this past season.

He started the softball program at Clemson, which is near the top of the ACC standings in just its second year.

Since 2013, the athletic department has received approvals for more than $200 million in facility improvements and increased spending on direct student-athlete development programs, including nutrition, mental health and professional development, by $2.4 million. His department has increased overall revenue from $69 million in fiscal year 2014 to a budgeted $131 million in fiscal year 2020.

As a result of the litany of accomplishments, he was named 2017 SportsBusiness Journal Athletic Director-of-the-Year after being a finalist in 2015. He also serves as Chair of the Board of LEAD1, which represents athletic directors at the D-I level.