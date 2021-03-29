Watson's lawyer denies latest accusations

Deshaun Watson’s defense attorney responded Monday afternoon to the new allegations against the former Clemson quarterback.

Earlier in the day, multiple reports surfaced concerning the latest allegations in Watson’s sexual misconduct lawsuits.

The three new allegations say that Watson deleted Instagram messages and tried to negotiate a settlement with some of the accusers.

Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, responded to these latest allegations against his client.

Deshaun Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, said Monday in a statement that Watson has not deleted any Instagram messages over the last two weeks and "categorically" denied that his client contacted any of the women directly. 📰: https://t.co/xMOcffJIQv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 29, 2021

