Where does Etienne fall in this new top prospect rankings?

NFL Network draft expert and former NFL scout updates his ranking of the top 50 prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence remains at No. 1 in Daniel Jeremiah’s latest ranking, while running back Travis Etienne falls two spots to No. 20 overall:

There's major movement in @MoveTheSticks' updated rankings of the 2021 NFL Draft's top 50 prospects, including one offensive star climbing to No. 2https://t.co/uZCgvjBA8d pic.twitter.com/9o3zyrfVq9 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 29, 2021

