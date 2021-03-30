Big new Clemson offer out

Big new Clemson offer out

Recruiting

Big new Clemson offer out

By March 30, 2021 7:03 pm

By |

The nation’s top-ranked running back picked up an offer from Clemson on Tuesday.

Madison (Miss.) Germantown four-star Branson Robinson announced the offer from the Tigers on Twitter.

Robinson is ranked as the No. 1 running back in the country for the 2022 class by Rivals.

In nine games a junior last season, Robinson rushed for 1,179 yards and 15 touchdowns on 121 carries (9.7 yards per carry).

Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

9hr

The Clemson baseball team returns home tonight to face No. 23 Georgia at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. The Tigers come in tonight’s game owning a five-game winning streak and as winners in seven of (…)

17hr

Now that he is “All In” with Clemson, Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik has gone from being recruited to playing the role of a recruiter for the Tigers. Klubnik, who committed (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home