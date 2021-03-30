Big new Clemson offer out

The nation’s top-ranked running back picked up an offer from Clemson on Tuesday.

Madison (Miss.) Germantown four-star Branson Robinson announced the offer from the Tigers on Twitter.

Robinson is ranked as the No. 1 running back in the country for the 2022 class by Rivals.

In nine games a junior last season, Robinson rushed for 1,179 yards and 15 touchdowns on 121 carries (9.7 yards per carry).