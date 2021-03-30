Clemson commit working on top targets

Now that he is “All In” with Clemson, Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik has gone from being recruited to playing the role of a recruiter for the Tigers.

Klubnik, who committed to Clemson on March 2, is doing what he can to help the Tigers recruit some of their top targets in the 2022 class. One of the prospects he is trying to get to join him on board is fellow Lone Star State standout Brenen Thompson, a four-star wide receiver from Spearman, Texas.

“I would say I’m working on Brenen more than anybody right now,” Klubnik said. “We’ve built a really good relationship, and they (the Tigers) also like (tight end) Oscar Delp and (offensive lineman) Kiyaunta Goodwin and then (running back) Trevor Etienne. I would say those guys.”

Klubnik feels good about where Clemson stands right now with Thompson, a top-50 national prospect per multiple recruiting services who received an offer from the Tigers in December.

“I think they’re up there for him,” Klubnik said. “I think he’s taking his time with it, and he really just wants to take his official visits and stuff.”

Klubnik has already started building a good relationship with his fellow commits in Clemson’s 2022 class, as well as some of the targets, and looks forward to hanging out with other commits at the Tigers’ spring game this Saturday.

“We’ve got a big ole group chat of all the guys committed and some other recruits that are getting recruited, and it’s been fun to kind of get to know them,” he said. “A decent amount of us are all going to the spring game. I invited them to all come out to dinner. We made a big ole reservation and are going to all go out to dinner with our families and stuff. So, it’ll be pretty fun.”

