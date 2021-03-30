Clemson player named National Player of the Week

Clemson player named National Player of the Week

Baseball

Clemson player named National Player of the Week

By March 30, 2021 4:39 pm

By |

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association named Clemson’s Caden Grice as one of its two National Players of the Week on Tuesday.

Ball State pitcher Chayce McDermott also earned the honor.

Grice, who also earned ACC Player of the Week honors on Monday, led the Tigers to a 4-0 record last week, all wins away from home and a three-game sweep at Boston College. He was 9-for-18 (.500) with three doubles, one triple, one homer, 13 RBIs, five runs, a .944 slugging percentage and .571 on-base percentage in four games.

He hit a three-run homer against Georgia Southern on Tuesday, then was 8-for-14 (.571) with three doubles, a triple, 10 RBIs and four runs in the Boston College series. In the first game, he went 4-for-6 with seven RBIs. In the second game, he totaled three RBIs. In the third game, he went 3-for-5.

On the season, he is hitting .343 with six homers, one triple, four doubles, 25 RBIs, 18 runs, a .701 slugging percentage and .451 on-base percentage in 20 games.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , Baseball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

9hr

The Clemson baseball team returns home tonight to face No. 23 Georgia at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. The Tigers come in tonight’s game owning a five-game winning streak and as winners in seven of (…)

17hr

Now that he is “All In” with Clemson, Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik has gone from being recruited to playing the role of a recruiter for the Tigers. Klubnik, who committed (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home