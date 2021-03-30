Clemson player named National Player of the Week

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association named Clemson’s Caden Grice as one of its two National Players of the Week on Tuesday.

Ball State pitcher Chayce McDermott also earned the honor.

Grice, who also earned ACC Player of the Week honors on Monday, led the Tigers to a 4-0 record last week, all wins away from home and a three-game sweep at Boston College. He was 9-for-18 (.500) with three doubles, one triple, one homer, 13 RBIs, five runs, a .944 slugging percentage and .571 on-base percentage in four games.

He hit a three-run homer against Georgia Southern on Tuesday, then was 8-for-14 (.571) with three doubles, a triple, 10 RBIs and four runs in the Boston College series. In the first game, he went 4-for-6 with seven RBIs. In the second game, he totaled three RBIs. In the third game, he went 3-for-5.

On the season, he is hitting .343 with six homers, one triple, four doubles, 25 RBIs, 18 runs, a .701 slugging percentage and .451 on-base percentage in 20 games.

