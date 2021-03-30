No. 23 Georgia cools off Tigers

Georgia bested Clemson 2-0 on Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson behind lights out pitching.

The win marked the fifth straight for the Bulldogs in the series, the Tigers have not beaten Georgia since it won both matchups in 2017.

Prior to tonight, Clemson scored at least one run in 144 consecutive games, which was the second longest active streak in the nation. It also marked the first time a Clemson team was shut out since March 16, 2018 when Clemson fell 4-0 to NC State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Georgia threw eight arms on the evening, they allowed just five hits and combined for nine strikeouts. The Bulldogs kept the Tigers 0-for-14 with runners on base and 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, due in large part to timely pitching changes that kept the batters out of a rhythm.

No. 23 Georgia struck first with a run in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly by Parks Harber to score Riley King to take a 1-0 lead. King reached on a walk to lead off the inning, moved to second on a singly by Connor Tate and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The Bulldogs extended their lead in the top of the fourth on a groundout by Harber that scored Corey Collins. Georgia got two runners on with no outs again with a leadoff walk a single by King. Clemson had a chance to turn two on the slow roller by Harber but he beat out the throw at first to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 advantage.

Clemson (12-10) had a chance in the bottom of the eighth with the bases loaded and one out. But, Georgia changed pitchers again and Darryn Pasqua struck out Johnathan French and Alex Urban grounded out to first. Pasqua was the pitcher who closed out the final five innings of the 20-inning game between these two schools in 2019.

Carter Raffield (0-2) took the loss for Clemson, he pitched 3.1 innings, allowed three hits and two runs.

The Tigers travel to Raleigh, N.C. this weekend for a three game series against N.C. State that gets underway on Friday at 7 p.m.