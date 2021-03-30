More bad news for Georgia Football

The Georgia Football program took another hit Tuesday on the injury front.

Wide receiver Jermaine Burton suffered an undisclosed injury in Tuesday’s practice and had to be carted off the field, according to multiple reports including the following one from Mike Griffith of DawgNation.

The extent of Burton’s injury is currently unknown and UGA had yet to comment on the injury at the time of this post.

This is more bad news for the Bulldogs, who confirmed last week that star wideout George Pickens suffered an ACL injury on a non-contact play in practice last Tuesday. He will have to undergo surgery.

Clemson and Georgia open the 2021 season against each other in Charlotte on Sept. 4.

#Georgia WR Jermaine Burton injured in practice … extent of damage not yet known: https://t.co/YrDWzG94Sm pic.twitter.com/OIoAc793yN — MikeGriffith32 (@MikeGriffith32) March 30, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks