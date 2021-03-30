Texans' GM speaks on allegations against Watson

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio spoke publicly for the first time regarding the sexual misconduct allegations against his quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Though he said the Texans will let the legal process play out, Caserio said the allegations against the former Clemson star are actions they cannot condone and they will address it at the appropriate time.

You can listen to the entire podcast and Caserio’s comments on Watson below.

Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson situation: "It's a legal process … We certainly take them very seriously. The allegations, what's been discussed, are certainly troubling. Organizationally that's not something that we can condone … those types of actions." pic.twitter.com/rdkfieeLda — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) March 30, 2021

