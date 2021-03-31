Ross reveals when he plans to be back for full contact

The last year has been hard to say the least for Justyn Ross. However, no matter how difficult it has been, he did not let it get him down.

Like he has always done, he just took his grandmother’s advice and went to work.

“I just put everything in God’s hand and went on and did everything my doctors told me to do and everything my coaches told me to. I just went with it,” the Clemson receiver said.

Ross had spinal surgery last June to repair a congenital condition discovered on his spin, as well as a bulging disc. Both were discovered after he suffered an injury in practice last March.

“At first it was kind of hard, but after talking with my family and everything and finally finding the doctor who would do the surgery, I felt a little better because the doctor gave me a lot of confidence,” Ross said.

The surgery was a success, and the All-ACC wide receiver has been working hard ever since to get back on the field. Ross returned to practice in a limited capacity last fall and has been working in that same capacity this spring.

Ross said he had a doctor’s appointment last week and will have the final one in June. The redshirt junior is confident when that meeting is complete, his doctor will fully clearer him to play when fall camp begins.

“I feel real good going into the meeting,” he said. “Everything should go as planned. I will be ready to play ball whenever he tells me.”

