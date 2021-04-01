Former Tiger signs with new team

Football

April 1, 2021

Former Clemson wide receiver is still playing pro football.

Martavis Bryant, who played for Clemson from 2011-’13, signed with the Indoor Football League on Thursday.

He also signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in January.

“I’m excited to get into pads again and grateful to the Mass. Pirates for giving me this opportunity, and allowing me to come in and represent their organization in preparation of the CFL season,” Bryant said, via the Pirates’ website. “I look forward to contributing any way I can. Big things are in store for the Pirates this year! I know a few of the players on the roster and am looking forward to stepping on the field with them.”

