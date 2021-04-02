Clemson completes doubleheader sweep

The Clemson Softball team sealed the doubleheader sweep on Friday with a score of 12-1 thanks to a base-clearing two-run single by Abi Stuart in the third, ensuring the series win on Friday at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson.

With the win in game three, Clemson improves to 25-4 overall and 17-4 in ACC play. Valerie Cagle earns the win in the circle with 1 run, 2 hits, and 8 strikeouts in her four innings of play, improving to 15-3 on the season.

Two Tigers earned their first career homers in Friday’s win, including Grace Mattimore and first baseman Kyah Keller, who hit two homeruns for a total of four RBIs.

Grace Mattimore got the scoring started for the Tigers in their second game of the day with a solo shot to left center field in their first inning of work. Kyah Keller carried that momentum into the second, sending a solo bomb to left center field, bringing the score to 2-0 Clemson.

With bases loaded in the bottom of the third inning, Abi Stuart tacked on two more runs with a single up the middle. Clemson blew the game open in the third, scoring four more runs thanks to a three-run triple by Cammy Pereira and an RBI single from catcher JoJo Hyatt.

Clemson continued to pound the bases, scoring four more runs in the fourth thanks to an RBI single from shortstop Ansley Gilstrap and a three-run homer by Kyah Keller, her second of the game.

The Tar Heels scored their lone run of the game in the top of the fourth, but eventually fell in their third-straight game versus the Tigers.

Clemson returns to McWhorter Stadium on Saturday for its fourth game and series finale against the Tar Heels. First pitch is set for 12pm.