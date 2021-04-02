Clemson looks to build relationship with No. 1 Palmetto State recruit

Xzavier McLeod has only been in high school for three semesters, yet the four-star defensive tackle from Camden (S.C.) High already holds several offers from Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina.

Clemson is among other schools showing early interest in McLeod, a sophomore who was recently ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Palmetto State for the class of 2023 by 247Sports.

“Xzavier, he’s big, he’s athletic and he’s physical,” Camden head football coach, athletic director and former NFL offensive lineman Brian Rimpf said to The Clemson Insider.

“He’s only been in high school for three semesters … But he checks a lot of boxes, which explains the offers and all the recruiting interest. But he’s really a smart football player. He does a good job of doing some little things that make him really hard to block. But he’s big, athletic, he’s physical and like I said, he’s only been in high school for three semesters. So, we’re looking forward to seeing what he’s going to grow into.”

Clemson takes a slow and methodical approach with the recruiting process and typically doesn’t offer prospects until the summer before their junior year of high school. But defensive tackles coach Todd Bates has been in touch with McLeod and wants to get to know him better as a person.

“I recently talked to the D-line coach, and he says he wants to call every other week to build a relationship,” McLeod said.

McLeod hasn’t been able to make any visits due to the NCAA dead period that was imposed over a year ago due to COVID-19, but Clemson is a school he hopes to check out after the in-person and on-campus recruiting restrictions are lifted.

“I would be interested in doing that,” he said.

As a sophomore last season, McLeod was credited with 45 total tackles, 12 for loss, four sacks and 16 quarterback hurries while earning 3A all-state honors.

