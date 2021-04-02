Clemson makes the cut for nation's No. 1 running back

The nation’s top-ranked running back narrowed down his recruitment on Friday and Clemson made the cut.

Madison (Miss.) Germantown four-star Branson Robinson announced a top five on Twitter featuring Clemson along with Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee.

Robinson (5-10, 220) is ranked as the No. 1 running back and No. 41 overall prospect in the 2022 class per Rivals.

New Clemson running backs coach C.J. Spiller extended an offer to Robinson on Tuesday.

In nine games as a junior last season, Robinson rushed for 1,179 yards and 15 touchdowns on 121 carries, averaging 9.7 yards per tote. He runs track as well and recorded a time of 11.41 in the 100-meters as a sophomore.

