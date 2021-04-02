Former Tiger has NFL contract restructured

The Houston Texans have reworked the contract of a former Clemson player in order to provide space for other moves this offseason.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that defensive end Shaq Lawson‘s deal has been redone. The team is converting $7 million of his compensation for the coming season into a signing bonus.

Lawson arrived in Houston last month in a trade with the Dolphins that sent linebacker Benardrick McKinney to Miami.

Lawson played at Clemson from 2013-’15 where he was a First-Team All-American in 2015 and helped lead Clemson to an appearance in the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

He was a first-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2016 NFL Draft and last year signed with Miami.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!