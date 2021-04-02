Tigers dominate Tar Heels in Game 2

Following its victory in Game 1 on Thursday, Clemson scooped up another win on Friday in the first game of their doubleheader on Friday with a score of 6-1 at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson.

The No. 18 Tigers took command of the game early on, scoring two runs in the first inning backed up by a stellar performance from Millie Thompson in the circle.

The left-handed pitcher brought the heat in the circle early on, holding the Tar Heels to just one unearned run, three hits, and dealing a whopping 10 strikeouts in her seven innings of work. Thompson earned her fourth win of the season.

With their fourth straight win, Clemson improves to 24-4 overall and 16-4 in ACC play.

Clemson got the scoring started on the day thanks to a one -run single by Valerie Cagle in the first. Ansley Gilstrap kept the scoring alive in the first with a one-run double to bring in Grace Mattimore and extend the lead 2-0.

The Tigers continued to dominate both at the plate and in the circle, tacking on insurance runs in the fifth and sixth thanks to a one-run double by McKenzie Clark and a three-run bomb to left field by Abi Stuart, good for a final score of 6-1.

North Carolina broke up a no hitter and scored on a one-run single in the sixth, but it proved futile.

With the series on the line, Clemson takes the field for the second time on Friday for game three of the series against the Tar Heels. First pitch is scheduled for 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.