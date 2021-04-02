Tigers score eight straight to best NC State

Clemson fought back from a four run deficit to score eight unanswered runs and knock off N.C. State 10-6 at Doak Field in Raleigh on Friday night.

The Tigers broke a 6-6 tie with a two-run single by Alex Urban to put Clemson in front 8-6. Then Kier Meredith added two more insurance runs with a single to right that gave it a 10-6 advantage.

The Tigers have now won their fifth straight game in ACC play and improved to 13-10 overall and 7-6 in conference play.

Dylan Brewer found his pop on Friday night with a pair of home runs, including a game tying grand slam in the top of the fifth, to wake up the Tigers’ bats. He finished the game 2-for-5 with six RBIs.

The right fielder started things off for Clemson with a two-run homer in the first that gave them a 2-0 lead.

NC State responded quickly with three runs on five hits in the bottom of the inning to take a 3-2 lead. Then the Wolfpack piled it on with a solo home run by J.T. Jarrett in the second and two more runs on four hits in the fourth to surge ahead 6-2.

But, Brewer delivered again when Clemson needed it most down 4-2 with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the fifth. Brewer connected on an 0-1 pitch and crushed it over the wall in right field for his first career grand slam to tie the game 6-6.

The Tigers got their opportunity in the top of the eighth when they loaded the bases with no outs. Alex Urban put his team back in front with a two-run base hit through the infield to go back in front 8-6.

Meredith delivered two more runs with two outs on a single to right field that doubled Clemson’s lead to 10-6.

Nick Clayton earned the win for the Tigers in the longest outing of his career as he closed out the game with 4.0 innings of scoreless work, he allowed just two hits, one walk and struck out four.

Clemson returns to play tomorrow night against the Wolfpack in Raleigh at 7 p.m. in Raleigh.

Photo courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications