4-star Florida DB names Clemson among top schools

A four-star defensive back in the 2022 class narrowed down his list of around 30 offers on Saturday and Clemson made the cut.

Niceville (Fla.) cornerback/athlete Azareyeh Thomas named the Tigers among his top eight schools via social media, along with Alabama, Florida, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Miami and Oklahoma.

Thomas (6-3, 175) is ranked as a top-100 national prospect in the 2022 class (No. 100 overall) by Rivals, which considers him the No. 7 athlete nationally.

As a junior last season, Thomas recorded 390 yards rushing and five rushing touchdowns on 31 carries (12.6 average) to go with 35 receptions for 695 yards and nine more scores, as well as 27 tackles, seven pass deflections and an interception on defense.

Clemson extended an offer to Thomas last October.

Youngin’ chasing dreams reaching for the stars.

Top 8️⃣.

4 you mama❤️. pic.twitter.com/74t1lQbvW6 — Azareyeh Thomas (@Azareyehthomas) April 4, 2021

