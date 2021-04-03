Askew, Tigers take down NC State

Clemson won its sixth straight ACC game Saturday thanks to another strong outing from pitcher Keyshawn Askew.

The lefty was once again solid in leading the Tigers to a 9-3 victory over NC State at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C. The Tigers also got two-run home runs from designated hitter Alex Urban and right fielder Dylan Brewer. Bryce Teodosio hit a solo home run in the top of the inning as well.

The win also allowed Clemson to clinch the series. It was also their ninth win in their last 11 games. The Tigers have now won three straight conference series.

However, the story of the night was Askew. He allowed three runs on five hits, while striking out seven batters.

Askew was able to keep the Wolfpack off balance all night, as he scattered the five hits he allowed through 6 1/3 innings of work. He walked just one batter and hit one as well.

Clemson (14-10, 8-6 ACC) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Urban took a first-pitch ball to left field, which also scored Caden Grice, who led off the inning with base hit.

The Tigers added to their lead in the top of the fifth inning when Brewer smacked his two-run homer to right centerfield on a fullcount. Brewer’s home run was his third of the series and RBIs seven and eight.

The redshirt freshman had three home runs in his first 123 career at-bats prior to Game 1 on Friday night.

The Tigers added a couple of insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning on one hit. Max Wagner led Clemson with two hits.

Teodosio led off the ninth inning with a solo shot to left field to make it a 7-3 game. Elijah Henderson slid home on a double from Brewer. It was Brewer’s ninth RBI of the series.

Brewer then came home on two wild pitches from NC State pitcher Cameron Arnold, making the score 9-3.

Clemson will go for the sweep of NC State (9-11, 4-10 ACC) on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

