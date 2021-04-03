Clemson quarterback suffers a major injury

Taisun Phommachanh was finally in a groove. After throwing a touchdown pass to Ajou Ajou earlier in the fourth quarter, he had the White Team on the move again, as drove them toward the end zone at Death Valley for the winning score.

Facing a third down-and-three from the Orange’s 28, he found tight end Davis Allen for a 23-yard gain to the 5-yard line, setting up Phil Mafah’s game-winning touchdown with 1:58 to play in the game.

However, as everyone celebrated the play, Phommachanh laid on the ground in obvious pain, holding his left ankle. He was carried off the field, unable to put any weight down on his left leg. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after the Orange & White Spring Game the injury seems to be a torn achilles.

“It looks like he has probably torn his achilles,” Swinney said after the White Team’s 14-13 victory on Saturday. “To be honest with you, the majority of the ACLs and achilles injuries that I have been around in my career have mostly been non-contact and that was the case with this one.

“Obviously, a purple jersey, we do not let them get hit. He just kind of raised up to throw that ball to Davis and he thought somebody hit him. That is usually the case when you tear your achilles, that is usually what everybody talks about is that someone hit them. It is a really tough, tough break for Taisun.”

Phommachanh finished the game 14-of-25 for 163 yards, including 9-for-11 for 123 yards in the fourth quarter, including a 16-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Ngata.

