Defenses dominate first half of Orange & White Game

The first half of the Orange & White Spring Game did not have a lot of offense as the Orange leads the White team 10-0.

However, D.J. Uiagalelei did provide the highlight of the opening half when he led the Orange team to a touchdown on the game’s opening drive.

On third down-and-six from the White’s 14, Uiagalelei found freshman receiver Beaux Collins on an out pass, where Collins made one man miss and dove for the end zone.

The Collins’ touchdown gave the Orange a 7-0 lead with 10:57 to play in the first quarter, capping an 8-play 73-yard drive. After that very little happened as the two defenses controlled the first two quarters.

Uiagalelei completed 14-of-19 passes for 105 yards. The Orange finished the opening half with 72 yards.

Moving the football was very difficult for the White team. They did not pick up a first down until their first drive of the second quarter and finished the first quarter with minus-13 yards.

The best drive the White team had ended in a missed field goal by Jonathan Weitz.

Taisun Phommachanh was just 6-of-14 for 41 yards, while Hunter Helms, who quarterbacked both teams finished the opening half 5-for-8 for 40 yards.

B.T. Potter drilled a 54-yard field goal with 31 seconds to play to give the Orange team a 10-0 lead. His field goal capped a 9-play, 43-yard drive right before halftime.

R.J. Mickens recorded an interception for the Orange team, while Sheridan Jones recovered a fumble for the White.

Kobe Pace, who lost the fumble for the Orange team, led all running backs with 69 yards, including a 26-yard run to start the game. Lyn-J Dixon had four carries for 25 yards.

