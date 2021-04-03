Phommachanh rallies White team to beat Orange Team

There was not much offense in Saturday’s Orange & White Game, but there was just enough to make things interesting, especially at the end.

D.J. Uiagalelei threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to freshmen Beaux Collins in the first quarter, while Taisun Phommachanh led the White team to two fourth-quarter scoring drives, including a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ajou Ajou. In between, there was a bunch of punts and field goals of 54 and 24 yards from B.T. Potter, as the White team rallied for a 14-13 victory at Death Valley.

Phommachanh led the White down the field in the final minutes, including a 23-yard pass to tight end Davis Allen to the Orange team’s 5-yard line, setting up Phil Mafah’s 4-yard touchdown for the game-winning score.

Mafah’s winning score came with 1:58 to play in the game.

The Orange team got things started on the opening drive. On third down-and-six from the White’s 14, Uiagalelei found Collins on an out pass, where Collins made one man miss and dove for the end zone.

The Collins’ touchdown gave the Orange a 7-0 lead with 10:57 to play in the first quarter, capping an 8-play 73-yard drive. After that very little happened as the two defenses controlled the first three quarters of the game.

Uiagalelei finished the afternoon 20-for-28 for 174 yards, while Phommachanh was 14-for-25 for 163 yards. He also threw an interception.

Moving the football was very difficult for the White team in the first half. They did not pick up a first down until their first drive of the second quarter and finished the first quarter with minus-13 yards.

The best drive the White team had ended in a missed field goal by Jonathan Weitz.

Potter drilled a 54-yard field goal with 31 seconds to play to give the Orange team a 10-0 lead at the break. His field goal capped a 9-play, 43-yard drive right before halftime.

The Orange took a 13-0 lead with 1:08 to play in the third quarter when Potter made a 24-yard field goal which was set up on a 49-yard Uiagalelei pass to Joseph Ngata.

However, Phommachanh got the White team moving in the fourth quarter. First he led them on a 6-play, 75-yard scoring drive, which he capped with his 16-yard touchdown pass to Ajou.

The quarterback then led them back down the field to win the game with a 70-yard touchdown drive that took 6:56 off the clock. The White team totalled 144 of their 211 total yards in the final quarter.

Phommachanh was 9-for-11 for 123 yards in the fourth quarter.

R.J. Mickens recorded an interception for the Orange team in the second quarter, while Sheridan Jones recovered a fumble for the White team in the first quarter.

Kobe Pace, who lost the fumble for the Orange team, led all running backs with 69 yards, including a 26-yard run to start the game. Lyn-J Dixon had four carries for 25 yards.

Mafah finished the afternoon with 38 yards on six carries, including his 4-yard game-winning touchdown.

