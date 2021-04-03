Several Tigers showed out in Orange and White Game

Clemson wrapped up spring practice on Saturday in the annual Orange and White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.

After the Orange team jumped out to a 13-0 lead through three quarters the White squad bounced back with two fourth quarter touchdowns to win the game 14-13 and avoid next Friday’s 5:30 a.m. workout with strength coach Joey Batson.

Following each game, The Clemson Insider gives out helmet stickers to Tigers who stood out with exceptional individual performances.

D.J. Uiagalelei

Sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei looked impressive at the helm of the Orange team and finished the scrimmage completing 20-of-28 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

He opened the afternoon with six straight completed passes on the opening drive capped off by a 14-yard touchdown pass to Beaux Collins.

Jalyn Phillips

Philips tied for the most tackles on the day for either team with nine including seven solo tackles. He also added a pass breakup and showed flashes of what he can offer the Tigers at safety this fall.

Ajou Ajou

Ajou showcased his athleticism and play-making ability in the spring game on Saturday with an impressive performance against cornerback Andrew Booth. The sophomore finished the game with six catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

The Alberta-native was crucial in the White team’s come back with a 35-yard catch on second and nine that moved his team to the Orange 21. A few plays later Taisun Phommachanh found Ajou in the corner of the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown pass with 13:20 to play.

Venables brothers

Jake and Tyler Venables showed out and took full advantage of their opportunity to step up in the spring game.

Tyler finished the game with seven tackles, including five solo tackles and a team-high 3.5 sacks with a quarterback hurry for the White squad. Jake led the orange team and tied with Phillips for a game-high nine tackles, including four solo tackles, one sack and 1.5 tackles-for-loss.

Phil Mafah

During the ACC Network broadcast Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney called Phil Mafah “Zeus” because of the speed and power he brings to the running back room and he certainly showed his speed and power in the game.

Mafah did not lead the running backs in yards but tied for a game-high six carries and ran for 38 yards and the games only rushing touchdown that pushed the White team ahead with 1:58 to play.