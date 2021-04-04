NC State's 4-run 8th ends Tigers' ACC win streak

Clemson had its six-game winning streak in the ACC snapped Sunday thanks to a 9-5 loss to NC State at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C.

After Clemson’s Max Wagner scored in the top of the eighth inning to tie the game at 5-5, the Wolfpack got a one-out single from designated hitter Terrell Tatum to left center field in the bottom frame to bring home the winning runs.

Clemson closer Geoffrey Gilbert, who came on with two outs in the seventh, suffered the loss for Clemson as he gave up four runs in the decisive eighth inning.

Gilbert gave up a leadoff walk and then a single, before a wild pitch and an intentional walk set up Tatum for the winning hit. NC State tacked on two more runs due to a throwing error by second baseman Elijah Henderson.

After NC State (10-11, 5-10 ACC) took an early lead with a run in the first inning, the Tigers rallied with a three-run second inning.

Henderson brought home Alex Urban with a one-out single to left field. Kier Meredith then followed with a base knock of his own up the middle, which plated Max Wagner and Henderson for a 3-1 lead.

Meredith finished the day with four hits in five plate appearances. He also brought home two runs. Caden Grice was 2-for-4 with a double, while Urban was 2-for-3, scored twice and drove in a run.

The Tigers (14-11, 8-7 ACC) upped their lead to 4-1 in the top of the third inning as Urban homered to center field on a 1-2 count.

However, Clemson could not hold the lead as the Wolfpack rallied in the bottom of the third inning. Tyler McDonough doubled to right field to bring home J.T. Jarrett. Jose Torres got a two-out single a few moments later to score McDonough, cutting the Tigers’ lead to 4-3.

NC State then got a sacrifice fly from Tatum for an RBI in the bottom of the fourth inning to even things up at 4-4. Tatum finished the afternoon with three RBIs on one hit, while McDonough had two hits and drove in two runs. He also scored twice.

The Wolfpack took back the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning when Austin Murr homered to right center field off Clemson pitcher Rob Hughes.

Clemson tied things up in the top of the eighth inning, but the Wolfpack once again answered with their four runs in the bottom of the inning.

The good news is the Tigers had already clinched the series over NC State on Saturday and have won nine of their last 12 games and three straight conference series in a row.

Clemson will take the next four days off before hosting Virginia in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson next Friday. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 6 p.m.

