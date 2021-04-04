Recruits react to Clemson spring game

Clemson held its annual Orange & White Game on Saturday at Death Valley, with the White team scoring 14 unanswered points in the second half to beat the Orange, 14-13.

Among the 17,101 spectators in attendance were a number of top prospects. The Clemson Insider reached out to some recruits, Clemson commits and signees, most of whom were on hand, to get their reactions to the game:

Clemson football signee/baseball commit Bubba Chandler, 2021 4-star QB, P/SS, Bogart, Ga. (North Oconee High School): “Both teams played good. A bunch of the freshmen contributed. I was happy to see that. Really, just a good game. … Both teams played well. Very fast and physical. Quarterbacks played very well. So, happy to see that.”

Clemson football signee/baseball commit Will Taylor, 2021 QB/OF, Irmo, S.C. (Dutch Fork High School): “I thought they looked good. I can’t wait to suit up and go play with those guys.”

Clemson commit Blake Miller, 2022 4-star OL, Strongsville, Ohio (Strongsville High School): “For a spring game they looked pretty good. I can’t wait to watch them play this year. It’s going to be awesome.”

Payton Kirkland, 2023 4-star OL, Orlando, Fla. (Dr. Phillips High School): “What I saw today was a lot of defensive line efficiency, and the offensive line was pretty consistent throughout the day. There were a couple things that they probably could have worked on. I’m no one to critic a college team. But I loved what I saw out there today. I saw a lot of different fronts and a lot of different things from the linebackers out there, as well.”

Avieon Terrell, 2023 4-star CB, Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake):

Antonio Williams, 2022 4-star WR, Irmo, S.C. (Dutch Fork High School), pictured with Will Taylor:

Two Silver Foxes visiting Death Valley pic.twitter.com/xPI8mbK3lg — Courtney Holloway (@c_williams31) April 3, 2021

Clemson commit Cade Klubnik, 2022 4-star QB, Austin, Texas (Westlake High School), pictured (from left to right) with 2022 4-star CB Toriano Pride (St. Louis, Mo. (Lutheran North High School)), 2021 LB Riggs Faulkenberry (Greenville, S.C. (Greenville High School)), 2022 4-star Clemson WR commit Adam Randall (Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Myrtle Beach High School)) and 2022 4-star Clemson OL commit Collin Sadler (Greenville, S.C. (Greenville High School)):

Fun things coming 🐅 pic.twitter.com/AHdJVnimpO — Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) April 4, 2021

Casual 16 ⭐️’s and a PWO in one pic pic.twitter.com/VaOwjeK4ZE — Collin Sadler ✞ (@CollinSadler1) April 4, 2021

