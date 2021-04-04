Watch: All the key highlights from the Orange & White Game

Football

April 4, 2021

D.J. Uiagalelei threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to freshmen Beaux Collins in the first quarter, while Taisun Phommachanh led the White team to two fourth-quarter scoring drives, including a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ajou Ajou.

In between, there was a bunch of punts and field goals of 54 and 24 yards from B.T. Potter, as the White team rallied for a 14-13 victory at Death Valley in Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game.

Phommachanh led the White down the field in the final minutes, including a 23-yard pass to tight end Davis Allen to the Orange team’s 5-yard line, setting up Phil Mafah’s 4-yard touchdown for the game-winning score.

Mafah’s winning score came with 1:58 to play in the game.

Check out all the great highlights from the game.

photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications 

Home