Watch: All the key highlights from the Orange & White Game

By Will Vandervort | April 4, 2021 12:00 pm

D.J. Uiagalelei threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to freshmen Beaux Collins in the first quarter, while Taisun Phommachanh led the White team to two fourth-quarter scoring drives, including a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ajou Ajou.

In between, there was a bunch of punts and field goals of 54 and 24 yards from B.T. Potter, as the White team rallied for a 14-13 victory at Death Valley in Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game.

Phommachanh led the White down the field in the final minutes, including a 23-yard pass to tight end Davis Allen to the Orange team’s 5-yard line, setting up Phil Mafah’s 4-yard touchdown for the game-winning score.

Mafah’s winning score came with 1:58 to play in the game.

Check out all the great highlights from the game.

Orange starts the game with an 8-play, 73-yd drive capped by a TD catch from freshman Beaux Collins! pic.twitter.com/h5vgdRzkxt — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 3, 2021

RJ Mickens comin' outta nowhere! pic.twitter.com/dh6797CtNz — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 3, 2021

Called out-of-bounds but Andrew Booth makes one-handed interceptions like it's a routine play… 👀 pic.twitter.com/e76SPIMhpo — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 3, 2021

BT Potter in midseason form, connecting on a 54-yard field goal! His career-long in regular season is 52 yards. pic.twitter.com/Fw8UZkFfa2 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 3, 2021

Deep ball, DJ to Ngata! pic.twitter.com/GTOxaPrB4H — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 3, 2021

White Team gets on the board with a beautiful throw-and-catch from Taisun Phommachanh to Ajou Ajou! pic.twitter.com/0omCfbR85z — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 3, 2021

Phil Mafah punches it in and White takes the lead! pic.twitter.com/FaJjtRfBBS — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 3, 2021

Bragging rights go to Coach Grisham and Team White! pic.twitter.com/YGn4uuU8R6 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 3, 2021

—photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications