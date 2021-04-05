Clemson player officially out for a while

The injury suffered by a Clemson quarterback in Saturday’s Orange & White Game was officially confirmed to The Clemson Insider on Monday by a Clemson spokesman.

As first reported by Pete Yanity of WSPA Channel 7 in Spartanburg, backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh did officially rupture his Achilles tendon in the Spring Game.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after the game it appeared Phommachanh tore his Achilles, but now he is officially listed out. Phommachanh could miss as many as six months depending on the time of surgery and rehab.

Phommachanh was injured while throwing a third-down pass to Davis Allen late in the fourth quarter, which set up Phil Mafah’s game-winning touchdown. It was a non-contact injury.

“It was really a tough break for Taisun. He was having his best spring,” Swinney said. “He really had a good competitive day, today. He put together a drive. It was awesome to see that. I am really disappointed for him.”

Phommachanh finished the afternoon 14-for-25 for 163 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ajou Ajou early in the fourth quarter. He was 9-for-11 for 123 yards in the final period.

“He has four years left in college football. Sometimes, we have these types of injuries,” Swinney said. “It is so easy to magnify the pain of the moment, especially when you are a young person. It is so heart broken in that moment. But he has his experience, his knowledge and his progress. All of these things he has been able to do, that is not going to go away.

“So, this is definitely a setback for him. It is a setback for our team, but everybody deals with challenges. Everybody deals with setbacks along the way, and it is how you respond to those things that really determines everyone’s success. I know he is made of the right stuff. I know he will respond the right way. We will put a great team around him and get him back and better than ever.”

