Football

Here is one team Watson will not be traded to

By April 5, 2021 4:12 pm

By |

There was big news in the NFL on Monday concerning a trade. However, for Carolina Panther fans it may not be the quarterback they want.

Prior to Deshaun Watson’s sexual misconduct allegations, the Panthers were one of the teams reportedly interested in Watson’s services. Obviously, the Panthers have moved on.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Panthers have acquired quarterback Sam Darnold from the New York Jets via a trade.

Also, via the Houston Chronicle, the 22nd lawsuit for sexual misconduct was filed on Monday. This one happened in November of 2020.

The unnamed woman, allegedly found by Watson last November on Instagram, claims she tried to refer Watson to a licensed massage therapist but he declined.

