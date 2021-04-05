Insider Report: NCAA Can't Keep Recruits from Death Valley

Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.

The NCAA’s dead period is still in place, but that didn’t keep some elite prospects from visiting Clemson for the Orange White game. Who are some of the top prospects that visited Death Valley? What is the latest on Clemson two-sport signee Bubba Chandler and the MLB draft? Could Clemson host a baseball regional this year? All of this and more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.