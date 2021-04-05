NFL Draft analyst has never seen a more complete QB than Lawrence

NFL Draft analyst has never seen a more complete QB than Lawrence

It is 24 days until the NFL Draft and the ACC Digital Network breaks down the comps for former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and why he is the No. 1 Draft prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Watch their video below.

