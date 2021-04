By Will Vandervort | April 6, 2021 8:59 am

Clemson wide receiver Ajou Ajou led all receivers last Saturday with 102 yards on six catches, including a 16-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Taisun Phommachanh in the fourth quarter of the Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley.

After the game, Ajou spoke with the media about his big performance and how his overall spring went.

