One NFL team still has its eyes set on trading for Watson

With all that has happened regarding Deshaun Watson and the sexual misconduct lawsuit against him, which is now a police investigation as well, it appears one NFL team has not given up on the idea of trading for him.

A report from the Houston Chronicle suggests the Philadelphia Eagles still continue to monitor a possible trade for the former Clemson star.

The report, via Texans reporter Aaron Wilson, reads:

Several NFL teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, are monitoring the latest Watson legal developments, which have complicated any efforts to trade for him. The Texans, according to sources, haven’t engaged in trade discussions and have been in more of a listening mode as they concentrate on overhauling their roster following a 4-12 season.

You can read more from the story here: LINK

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!