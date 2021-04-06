Texans owner comments on police investigation involving Watson

Houston Texans owner addresses the situation involving Deshaun Watson.

The Texans’ Cal McNair says they will comply with the NFL and the Houston Police Department about the allegations of sexual misconduct toward the former Clemson quarterback.

“We want to take this opportunity to address the complaint filed with the Houston Police Department and the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson,” McNair said in a letter to season-ticket holders, via the Houston Chronicle. “We want to assure you that we take these allegations very seriously. As reported, HPD and the National Football League are conducting investigations and we will cooperate fully. We respect the legal process and will continue to monitor the situation closely. . . ”

You can read the rest of the story below:

In a letter to season-ticket holders, Texans owner Cal McNair addresses the allegations against quarterback Deshaun Watson. https://t.co/oz095hGRUb — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 6, 2021

