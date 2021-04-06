Texans owner comments on police investigation involving Watson

Texans owner comments on police investigation involving Watson

Football

Texans owner comments on police investigation involving Watson

By April 6, 2021 12:27 pm

By |

Houston Texans owner addresses the situation involving Deshaun Watson.

The Texans’ Cal McNair says they will comply with the NFL and the Houston Police Department about the allegations of sexual misconduct toward the former Clemson quarterback.

“We want to take this opportunity to address the complaint filed with the Houston Police Department and the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson,” McNair said in a letter to season-ticket holders, via the Houston Chronicle. “We want to assure you that we take these allegations very seriously. As reported, HPD and the National Football League are conducting investigations and we will cooperate fully. We respect the legal process and will continue to monitor the situation closely. . . ”

You can read the rest of the story below:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

7hr

Clemson wide receiver Ajou Ajou led all receivers last Saturday with 102 yards on six catches, including a 16-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Taisun Phommachanh in the fourth quarter of the Orange (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home