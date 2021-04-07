5-star on Clemson: ‘It’s tremendous’

One of the nation’s top offensive line prospects, and one of the top prospects in the 2023 class regardless of position, is five-star Kadyn Proctor from Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa.

Proctor is drawing interest from Clemson and the interest is certainly mutual, with the 6-foot-7, 300-pound tackle hoping to score an offer from the Tigers when they begin dispensing offers to rising juniors this summer.

“It’d feel good for me to get that one,” Proctor told The Clemson Insider, “because the students there, campus life, the coaches, the environment down there – it’s tremendous.”

Proctor understands that Clemson takes the recruiting process more slowly than most schools, so he is staying patient as he waits for the Tigers to potentially pull the trigger on an offer.

“It’s going to be a long process, just be patient for it,” he said of the message that has been conveyed to him by Clemson. “But then hopefully in the future I get an offer from them.”

Proctor’s list of close to 20 offers features Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon and Southern Cal, among others.

Right now, Proctor feels his suitors are showing an equal amount of love early in his recruitment.

“I’d say the schools that I talk to, it’s pretty even,” he said. “Five-star, everybody sees you as that big talent. They want you to come to their school. They show good interest in you and they want you to call every week. So, it’s pretty even.”

Proctor is teammates at Southeast Polk High School with another high-profile prospect on Clemson’s recruiting radar, four-star safety Xavier Nwankpa, who received an offer from the Tigers last November.

The two highly sought-after recruits don’t discuss the recruiting process much, but Clemson has come up in their conversations before.

“We try to get away from football when we talk to each other,” Proctor said. “It’s just going to be so crazy for us. It’s just going to be a crazy, crazy process for the both of us. We try to stay away from talking about all that. But if a coach wants us to call, then we talk about it, and we definitely talk about him talking to (Clemson).”

When Proctor signs on the dotted line with his school of choice down the road, what will that program be getting in him as a player and person?

“They’re going to get, I’d say, a very smart, genuine-hearted guy,” he said. “I like to work a lot. I work out, go to practice. I like being around the guys, being around the players, being around the coaches, building those strong relationships. Also, they’re just going to get a hard worker.”

Proctor is the top-ranked prospect from the state of Iowa, No. 2 offensive tackle nationally and No. 10 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is committed to play in the 2023 All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

