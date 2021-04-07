Local standout reminds Venables of former Clemson star

A local standout on Clemson’s radar has seen an uptick in his recruitment recently.

Randy “Deuce” Caldwell from nearby Mauldin (S.C.) High School holds over a dozen offers and has been hearing frequently from many coaches from the programs pursuing him.

“Everything’s been going great,” Caldwell said of the recruiting process. “I’ve been talking to a lot of coaches lately and feel like my recruitment has been picking up a lot.”

Clemson has expressed interest in Caldwell, a versatile athlete who has played all over the field for Mauldin High at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, safety and linebacker.

Most of Caldwell’s suitors are recruiting him as a hybrid safety/nickelback. The Tigers see similarities between the 6-foot-1, 210-pound junior and former Clemson star defender Isaiah Simmons.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables has told the class of 2022 prospect to stay patient for a potential offer from the Tigers.

“They’re just telling me just to wait, just to trust the process,” Caldwell said. “I’ve been talking to Coach Venables. He’s been really telling me the same thing. He’s been comparing me to Isaiah Simmons, and Isaiah is one of my favorite players. So, that’s high praise in my opinion. He’s been telling me how Isaiah came to Clemson, what his size was, and my size right now, I feel like we’re on the right track.”

Caldwell currently owns offers from schools such as Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Baylor, Coastal Carolina, USF and UCF, to name some.

Right now, Caldwell is in no rush to render a commitment decision. He hopes the NCAA dead period will be lifted in June so he can make college visits that will help him evaluate his options.

“I’m just taking it day by day, taking the process slowly,” he said. “Since I think they’re going to lift the dead period soon, I feel like I can take more visits and see campuses and just let God lead my decision.”

An offer from Clemson would certainly shake things up in Caldwell’s recruitment.

“I feel like it would impact my recruitment a lot,” he said. “Clemson is such a high prestigious school with academics and athletics, and I feel like I could fit the system.”

As a junior in 2020, Caldwell was named to the South Carolina Football Coaches Association All-State Team for Class 5A.

