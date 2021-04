By Will Vandervort | April 7, 2021 11:18 am

The Clemson Insider’s Emilee Smarr recaps Clemson’s annual Orange & White Spring Game from last Saturday. Smarr breaks down the situation at quarterback, as well as what the Tigers did well in the secondary.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!