Watson loses 2 more major endorsement deals

April 7, 2021

A day after two women held a press conference and accused Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and sexual misconduct, three other major corporations have ended their business agreements with him.

On Wednesday morning, Nike announced it was suspending its endorsement deal with the former Clemson quarterback, while Reliant Energy released a statement on Wednesday afternoon saying that Watson will no longer be a brand ambassador for the company. NRG Energy, the parent company of Reliant, has the naming rights to the Texans stadium in Houston.

Multiple reports on Wednesday indicate that Beats by Dre is also terminating its sponsorship deal with Watson.

