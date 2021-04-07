Watson loses major sponsor over allegations

Nike said Wednesday morning to CNBC it has suspended its endorsement of NFL star Deshaun Watson due to the fact the former Clemson quarterback has been accused of sexual misconduct in lawsuits filed by 22 women.

On Tuesday, Watson’s first accuser spoke publicity. The Houston Texans quarterback is also backed by Beats By Dre.

On April 2, the Houston Police Department officially opened an investigation on Watson after it received a complaint.

Ashley Solis revealed she is the plaintiff in the first sexual assault lawsuit filed against Watson. She said she suffers from anxiety and panic attacks due to the alleged assault in March of 2020.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, says Watson denies the allegations by Solis and said she only filed a lawsuit after a failed blackmail attempt.

Nike suspends endorsement of NFL star Deshaun Watson over sexual misconduct allegations https://t.co/EPMexk7nZm — CNBC (@CNBC) April 7, 2021

