Watson's attorney does not hold back with his response to accuser

Deshaun Watson’s lawyer did not sit back after the first plaintiff in the sexual assault lawsuit against the former Clemson quarterback came forward and revealed her identity Tuesday in a called press conference by her lawyer, Tony Buzbee.

Ashley Solis revealed she is the plaintiff in the first sexual assault lawsuit filed against Watson.

While it was the first time Solis publicly revealed her identity, it was not the first time Watson’s camp became aware she was making those allegations. Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin released emails Tuesday between Scott Gaffield, the general counsel for Watson’s agency Athletes First and Buzbee’s office regarding a demand of $100,000 to avoid the lawsuit while noting that Solis said she is not “doing this just for money.”

Hardin’s statement shares an email from Gaffield saying that they “don’t believe that the alleged facts show that Deshaun did anything wrong with regards to Ms. Solis” while asking “if Ms. Solis wanted to either help us understand the rationale behind the $100k demand or come back with a different figure.”

Late Tuesday night, Buzbee fired back at Hardin’s statement with a statement of his own he posted on social media.

“The latest and ever-changing Watson defense is that our legal team is somehow compromised because we tried to settle or resolve issues with one client before putting all of these women through the current media circus we knew would result, because the alleged perpetrator is a famous quarterback,” Buzbee said.

You can read the latest on both sides in the full stories posted below.

Deshaun Watson's lawyer: First plaintiff sought $100K before filing suit. https://t.co/s9ORkMss9s — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 6, 2021