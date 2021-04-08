Clemson adds Syracuse transfer

Clemson women’s basketball has announced the addition of Kiara Lewis, a graduate transfer from Syracuse, to its 2021 class.

Lewis joins a 2021 class that includes five freshmen (Makayla Elmore, Keonna Gaines, Eno Inyang, Madison Ott, and Sydney Standifer) and a junior college transfer (Daisha Bradford).

A 5-foot-8 guard from Chicago, Ill., Lewis spent the last three seasons at Syracuse, where she appeared in 89 games, making 55 starts. She averaged 13.1 points per game for the orange, while dishing out 289 assists and tallying 112 steals. Arguably her best year for the Orange came in 2019-20, when she was named All-ACC First Team after starting all 31 games and averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

In 2020-21, Lewis averaged 14.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. She scored a season-high 29 points against NC State on February 28, going 12-23 from the floor.

Lewis spent her freshman year at Ohio State, playing in 35 games for the Buckeyes with 15 starts.

