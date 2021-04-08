Swinney should invite Beamer to Clemson

By Staff Reports | April 8, 2021 9:31 am

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer tweeted Wednesday night that the Gamecocks have the best football stadium, best practice facility and best indoor facility.

It is easy to assume Beamer has not been to Clemson recently.

Best Stadium ✔️

Best Practice Facility ✔️

Best Indoor Facility ✔️#Home pic.twitter.com/fSQU94QCLS — Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) April 8, 2021

–photo courtesy of South Carolina Athletics

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!