Swinney should invite Beamer to Clemson

Swinney should invite Beamer to Clemson

Football

Swinney should invite Beamer to Clemson

By April 8, 2021 9:31 am

By |

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer tweeted Wednesday night that the Gamecocks have the best football stadium, best practice facility and best indoor facility.

It is easy to assume Beamer has not been to Clemson recently.

–photo courtesy of South Carolina Athletics

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

20hr

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Clemson pitcher Valerie Cagle earned ACC Softball Pitcher of the Week honors, the conference announced on Wednesday. Louisville senior outfielder Carmyn Greenwood was selected (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home